MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the United States Marshal Services said they have captured a fugitive who was previously featured on WKRG as a Fugitive of the Week.

Anthony Carter, 33, was featured as the Fugitive of the Week on Aug. 1, 2022. He was captured on Thursday, Sept. 1 in Muscle Shoals. Carter was arrested after U.S. Marshals received a tip from someone in the area after they saw him on the WKRG website.

Carter was wanted for “violating the terms of his supervised release conditions.” He was convicted on weapons charges back in 2018.

Carter was also wanted by the Mobile Police Department on charges of assault, shooting into an occupied building and reckless endangerment. Officers at the time considered Carter armed and dangerous.