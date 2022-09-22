Jarvis Wagner, 31, was found hiding in a house in the Prichard area Thursday, Sept. 22 and arrested, according to the release.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad arrested a former fugitive of the week in the Prichard area Thursday “based on a tip received from the WKRG feature,” according to a release from SAWS.

Jarvis Wagner, 31, was found hiding in a house in the Prichard area Thursday, Sept. 22 and arrested, according to the release.

Wagner was wanted by the U.S. Marshals on Aug. 25 for “violation of his supervise release conditions.” Wagner is a convicted felon previously serving prison time for possession of a firearm in 2019.

WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice.

This week’s Fugitive of the Week was captured just hours after WKRG shared the U.S. Marshal’s alert.