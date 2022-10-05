MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” a day prior, Oct. 4.

Gerald Hall, surrendered to S.A.W.S. Tuesday. Hall was wanted for supervised release violation in the Southern District of Alabama. Hall’s original charge is for unlawful transportation of weapons.

Hall’s criminal history includes:

additional weapons charges

multiple drug offenses

DUI

theft

burglary

escape

