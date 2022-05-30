MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about William Corey Sanders, who has connections to Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

William Corey Sanders was sentenced to serve 37 months in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2016. Since his release from prison in 2019 Sanders has had his federal supervision revoked twice resulting in 23 months of federal custody. On February 15, 2022 a federal warrant was issued for Sanders alleging that he violated the terms of his supervised release. Sanders is also wanted by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of possession of heroin . Sanders is believed to be armed and dangerous with several firearms. Sanders’ whereabouts are currently unknown, but he has strong family ties to the Mobile County and Baldwin County areas and may be driving a white Chrysler 300.

BIO:

William Corey Sanders, 31 years old (Goes by Corey)

White Male

6’01”

175lbs

Green Eyes

Black Hair

South Alabama Warrants Squad