MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Tommy Thephitihack, who has ties to the Bayou La Batre area.

Tommy Thephithack is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for Federal Probation Violation. His original charge was Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Thephithack has a long history of drug offenses, mostly involving methamphetamine. He was terminated from his job in October and has been on the run since then. Thephithack’s current whereabouts are unknown but it is believed he frequents the Bayou La Batre and Irvington area and was last known to be driving a white Honda Civic.

The South Alabama Warrants Squad, United States Marshals Service