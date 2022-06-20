MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Tesean James, who has connections to the Mobile and Daphne areas.

Tesean James was convicted of Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana in the United States District Court and sentenced to time served. Following his release from prison, James was placed on a three-year term of Supervised Release under the supervision of the United States Probation Office in Mobile. On January 26th, 2022, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama issued a warrant for James for violating his release conditions. James was sentenced to 18 months custody in 2020 for a previous violation of his supervised release conditions. James has a criminal history for possession of dangerous drugs, distribution of dangerous drugs, two separate robbery charges, cruelty towards a child, and domestic violence. James was previously living in the Thornhill area of Mobile in an apartment under his father’s name but has been subsequently evicted from the location. James has family in the Mobile area and his father lives in Daphne. Although James does not have a history of being armed James is considered dangerous due to his extensive violent criminal history. BIO: Tesean Raynard James 27 years old Black Male 6’1” 175lbs Brown Eyes Black Hair South Alabama Warrants Squad

Do you have information about this or any other fugitives from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 (877-926-8332). You can remain anonymous.