MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance James, who Marshals say could be in the area of Lakeview Apartments in Mobile.

Terrance James is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for being in violation of his supervised release conditions. James was convicted of federal drug trafficking charges in the U.S. District Court of Mobile and following his prison sentence was placed on conditions of supervised release. He is possibly driving a white Dodge Ram pick up and was last known to be staying with family at Lakeview Apartments in Mobile. James’ whereabout are currently unknown. Please contact the U.S. Marshals Service with information regarding Terrance James BIO: Terrance Lawell James Black Male 6’01” 230 lbs Brown Eyes Black Hair FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.