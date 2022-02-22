MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance Gamble, who was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2015.

In 2015, Terrance Gamble was convicted of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm in the U.S. District Court in Mobile. After serving time with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Gamble was placed on supervised release with the U.S. Probation Office. The U.S. District Court has issued a warrant for his arrest following his involvement in a shooting last month where he was arrested by MPD for Assault 2nd and Discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. A man was shot in the course of that Assault. Gamble was subsequently released on bond before the federal warrant was issued. Gamble is known to be in the area of Meaher Avenue in Mobile and driving a Gold in color Mercury Grand Marquis or a Red Dodge Challenger. Gamble should be considered armed and dangerous. FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Submit a tip online here or call 1-877-WANTED2 (877-926-8332). You can remain anonymous.