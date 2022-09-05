Terrance Fayne II is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service being charged with multiple federal firearms violations and possession of a stolen firearm.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance Fayne II, who Marshals say could be in the area of Brewton Avenue in Mobile.

Fayne II is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service being charged with multiple federal firearms violations and possession of a stolen firearm. Fayne was a passenger in a vehicle during a routing Mobile Police Department traffic stop at Zula Lane and Gimon Circle in Mobile. During the traffic stop, Fayne was found to be in possession of “marijuana as well as two firearms,” that were reported stolen to MPD. Fayne is considered to be armed and dangerous. Fayne was last known to be staying in the area of Brewton Avenue in Mobile.

BIO:

Terrance Robert Fayne II

31 years old

6’1″

180lbs

Brown Eyes

Brown Hair

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 (877-926-8332). You can remain anonymous.