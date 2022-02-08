BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about one of the Squad’s cold cases, Steven Tate, who has strong ties to west Mobile, according to the Squad.

Steven Tate Jr was sentenced in Federal Court to 3 years of Probation after pleading guilty in 2017 to Theft of Mail, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Conspiracy to Possess With Intent to Distribute Marijuana in an amount of approximately 10 pounds. The United States Probation Office has revoked Tate’s federal supervision 3 times since his conviction resulting in 21 months of federal custody. On December 23, 2020, Tate, again, violated his supervision and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama issued a warrant for his arrest. Tate’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Steven Tate Jr has strong ties to the area with family in west Mobile. FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

Tate stands 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 (877-926-8332). You can remain anonymous.