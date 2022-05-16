MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Shawn Taylor, who Marshals say could be in the Chisam Avenue area.

Shawn Ephisian Taylor was sentenced to 70 months to serve with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons after being found guilty of being a Drug User in Possession of a Firearm in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. After serving his prison sentence, Tylor was placed on a term of Supervised Release. On August 30, 2019, the United States District Court issued an arrest warrant for Taylor for violating conditions of his Supervised Release. Thus far, Taylor has avoided capture by the U.S. Marshals Service, but Taylor is believed to still be living in the Mobile area particularly the area of Chisam Avenue where his father resides. Taylor also is wanted for five local arrest warrants for Unlawful Distribution, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Elude, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. TAYLOR has a violent criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

BIO:

Shawn Ephisian Taylor31 years old

Black Male

6’2”

180lbs

Brown Eyes

Black Hair

— FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.