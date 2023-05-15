MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Royce Kelley III, who has ties to the Mobile and Semmes area.

Royce Kelley III is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for the charge of Supervised Release Violation for an original offense of Conspiracy to Possess with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. His whereabouts are currently unknown but he is believed to be in the Orange Beach or Florida panhandle area, working electrical or piling jobs. He is most likely staying in hotels and traveling in the company of his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Baldwin. Royce Kelley has ties to the Mobile and Semmes area.

THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE