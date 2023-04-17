MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Robert Lee King, AKA Robert West, who ties to the Prichard and Mobile area.

Robert Lee King, AKA Robert West, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for Violation of Supervised Release Terms. King was originally sentenced to the Bureau of Prisons following a conviction for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. King’s criminal history includes drugs and gun charges. King’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but he has ties to the Prichard and Mobile area. THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

BIO:

Robert Lee King, AKA Robert West

63 years old

Black male

5’9”

175 lbs

Brown Eyes – Artificial Right Eye

Bald/Gray

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.