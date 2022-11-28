MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Michael Edward Hanson, who Marshals said could be in the Lott Road, Wilmer area.

Michael Edward Hanson is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service. He is a registered sex offender following a rape conviction in Mobile County. Hanson was placed on 15 years of supervised release following his term of incarceration. He is also wanted by Mobile County for not being in compliance for his registration in addition to his federal warrant for violation of his supervised release conditions. Hanson is possibly in the area of Lott Road in Wilmer and is expected to be in the company of Kimberly Dawn Ulmer. Any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Hanson or Kimberly Ulmer please contact the U.S. Marshals Service. FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.