MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Keonte Evans, who was indicted in Mobile in April 2021.

Last year, 25-year-old Evans was indicted in Mobile. At that time, a warrant was put out for his arrest and he was charged with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Evans was previously arrested in Mobile County on numerous felony charges related to drug possession and drug trafficking. He has also been in trouble for assault and property theft. U.S. Marshals said Evans has ties to the area of Ann Street in Mobile and Gulf Village on Circle Drive in Prichard. They also say he could be armed and dangerous.

FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Submit a tip online here or call 1-877-WANTED2 (877-926-8332). You can remain anonymous.