MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Kelvin Robinson, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area.

Kelvin Robinson is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service following and arrest warrant being issued. An indicted was returned by the United States District Court for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Robinson was involved in an altercation where he was found to be in possession of a firearm. Kelvin Robinson has a lengthy criminal history involving drugs, firearms, and running from law enforcement. Kelvin Robinson has ties and believed to be in the Prichard area. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

BIO:

Kelvin Markees Robinson, 38 years old

Black Male

5’11”

165 lbs

Brown Eyes

Black Hair

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 (877-926-8332). You can remain anonymous.