MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. who Marshals said could be in possession of a handgun.

Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. is wanted by the United States Marshal Service and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Timmons is wanted for the murder of Tristan Michael Bohannon. Bohannon was shot and killed in Chickasaw, Alabama on October 21, 2022. Timmons also has (2) warrants for Robbery 1st; MCSO advises these robbery charges are for stealing marijuana and cash in the course of the murder.

BIO: Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. Black male 18-years-old 5’9″ 175lbs Black hair (bushy/braids) Brown eyes From the South Alabama Warrants Squad, United States Marshals Service

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.