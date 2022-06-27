BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jesse Knighten, who has connections to Baldwin County.

Jesse Knighten was convicted of Manufacturing Methamphetamine in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. After serving 3 years in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Knighten was ordered to serve a period of 5 years of supervised release. He has violated the terms of his release on four occasions for repeated criminal offenses involving drug and alcohol use. Jesse Knighten is wanted by the U.S. Marshals on an active federal warrant. He has ties to the Eagle Lane area of Robertsdale. BIO: 33 years old White Male 5’10” 170lbs Brown Hair Green Eyes

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 (877-926-8332). You can remain anonymous.