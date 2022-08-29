MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jarvis Wagner, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area.

Jarvis Wagner is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violation of his supervised release conditions. Wagner served a prison term following a conviction of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm in 2019. Wagner has violated his release conditions for new criminal conduct. He is accused of assaulting his girlfriend as well as threatening another person by pointing a firearm at them. Jarvis Wagner has a lengthy criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous. He has strong ties to the Mobile area most recently in the area Edison Street in Prichard. BIO: Jarvis Andre Wagner 31 years old 5’9″ 165 lbs Brown Eyes Black Hair with a beard From the South Alabama Warrants Squad, United States Marshals Service

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.