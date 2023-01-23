MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Henderson Pippins, who Marshals said could be in the Mobile, Prichard or Mount Vernon area.

Pippins is actively evading capture and is wanted on a Federal Warrant for Conspiracy and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine. Pippins has a lengthy criminal history in addition to drug related offenses such as Kidnapping and Attempted Murder. His house on Oakdale Avenue in Mobile, AL. recently burned under suspicious circumstances. He is believed to be in the Mobile, Prichard or Mt. Vernon area. Pippins should be considered armed and dangerous. BIO: Henderson Pippins 43-years-old 6’1″ 270 lbs Brown Eyes Black Hair FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.