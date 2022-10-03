This weeks Fugitive of the Week is Gerald Hall, who Marshals say could be in the Wilmer area.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Gerald Hall, who Marshals say could be in the Wilmer area.

Gerald HALL is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the Southern District of Alabama. His original charge is for Unlawful Transportation of Weapons. His criminal history includes additional weapons charges, multiple drug offenses, DUI, theft, burglary, and escape. Hall’s current whereabouts are unknown but he is believed to be hiding out in the Wilmer area. BIO: Gerald Hall White male 5’6″ 190lbs Blue Eyes Blonde Hair From the South Alabama Warrants Squad, United States Marshals Service

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.