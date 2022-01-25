BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Ethan Denny, who has been on the run since 2019.

Ethan Denny was sentenced to 33 months to serve with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons after being found guilty of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. Denny escaped from a U.S. Bureau of Prisons contract facility in Baldwin County on August 29, 2021 under the cover of Hurricane Ida. The U.S. Marshals Service conducted an exhaustive search for Denny but were hindered due to the storm. Denny has been indicted by a federal grand jury charging him with Escape. Denny has been seen in Mobile County in the Tillman’s Corner area where he is believed to be staying in the homeless camps in that area. Denny, recently applied for a job at the McDonalds at Airport and Schillinger Road where he was hired following an interview but did not show on his first day. FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

Denny is 31-years-old, 5-foot 10-inches tall, 165-pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 (877-926-8332). You can remain anonymous.