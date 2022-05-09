MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Dereck Robinson, who Marshals say could be in the west Mobile area.

Dereck Robinson was convicted in 2010 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama for manufacturing methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 78 months in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Following his release he has been supervised by the U.S. Probation Office where he violated the terms of his release three times. One of those violations was for new criminal charges received in Virginia. Robinson has once again violated the conditions of his supervised release and is on the run. His current whereabouts are unknown. Robinson is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service. He has a lengthy criminal history of drug trafficking, Assault and Burglary. He is believed to be in the west mobile area near Eliza Jordan Road driving a dark blue or black sedan possibly a Hyundai Sonata or a 2002 Chevy 4×4, red in color. BIO: Dereck Michael Robinson, 38 years old White Male 6’ 1” 190 lbs Blue Eyes Blonde Hair (Bald) — FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.