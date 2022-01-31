BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about David Johnson, who has been on the run since December 2021.

David Johnson was on federal supervised release after serving time in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons following a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In December 2021, Johnson was indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine. Johnson was set to surrender to the U.S. Marshals but did not show as instructed and is currently on the run. Johnson frequents the area of McCarly and Costarides Streets and is believed to be getting assistance from family and may be driving a green Honda Accord. Johnson has some distinguished tattoos on his neck and both arms. FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

Johnson stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weights 190 pounds. He has several identifying tattoos, including:

“LOYALTY” and “KEEP IT 100” on his left arm

“RESPECT,” “RIP FRED” and “KAREN” on his right arm

“TRINIYIA” on his neck

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 (877-926-8332). You can remain anonymous.