MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Darius Sumrall, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard or Mobile area.

Darius Sumrall, who also goes by Darius McMillan, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for the charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Darius Sumrall was being held at the Escambia County Jail on local charges in Brewton, Alabama but was erroneously released. His criminal history includes drugs and gun charges. Sumrall’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but he has ties to the Prichard and Mobile area. BIO:

Darius Sumrall (alias: Darius McMillan)

38 years old

Black male

5’10”

225 lbs

Brown Eyes

Black Hair THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE



Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.