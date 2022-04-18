MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Clinton Lemont Pettaway

Clinton Lemont Pettaway was sentenced to 12 months to serve with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons after being found guilty of Escape in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. After serving his prison sentence, Tylor was placed on a one year term of Supervised Release under the supervision of the United States Probation Office in Mobile. On November 2, 2021, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama issued a warrant for Pettaway for violating the conditions/terms of his Federal Probation. Thus far, Pettaway has avoided capture by the U.S. Marshals Service. He had been staying with a girlfriend at Regency Gate Apartment on Grelot Road however she is uncooperative. He is driving a 2012 Black Dodge Charger with Alabama Tag 2A008HB. PETTAWAY has a violent history of assault. FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law?