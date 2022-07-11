MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Carl Greene, who Marshals say could be in the Mobile area.

Carl Greene is wanted by the U.S. Marshals violation of his supervised release. Greene was originally convicted of Bank Robbery and served 46 months in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Upon his release his was set to serve 36 months of supervision which he has failed to comply with. He has a criminal history of drugs and weapons offenses in addition to the Bank Robbery. Carl Greene has close family ties to Mobile around Downtowner Blvd. He was last known to be employed by Aramark Catering on the campus of the University of South Alabama. BIO: Carl D. Greene Jr. 26 years old Black Male 5’6″ 132lbs Brown Eyes Black Hair From the South Alabama Warrants Squad, United States Marshalls Service

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.