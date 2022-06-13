MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Cameron Montgomery, who Marshals say could be in the Mobile or Daphne area.

Cameron Montgomery was sentenced to 6 years of custody after being found guilty of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm in 2014. On March 2, 2021, another federal arrest warrant was signed alleging that Montgomery had again violated the terms and conditions of his supervised release. Specifically, Montgomery was arrested in Pascagoula, MS with ½ pound of marijuana. Montgomery also has several other previous arrests for possession of firearms, burglary, robbery and drug possession. Montgomery’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but he has strong family ties to Mobile where his father, Clifton Montgomery lives and Daphne, AL where his grandmother, Elizabeth Montgomery lives. BIO: Cameron Cedric Montgomery, 33 years old Black Male 5’7” 180lbs Brown Eyes Black Hair From The South Alabama Warrants Squad, United States Marshalls Service

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.