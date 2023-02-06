MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Byron Law, who Marshals said could be in the midtown area.

Byron Law is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the Southern District of Alabama. His original charge is for Distribution of Heroin. He has an extensive criminal history with over 32 charges, 10 of which are felonies. Most of his criminal history involves guns and drugs so he is considered to be armed and dangerous. Law has family in the midtown area of Mobile and it is believed they may be helping him evade arrest. Byron Law is not skilled, but may be working as a helper on construction or framing crew. BIO:

Byron Law

Black male

5’9”

170lbs

Brown Eyes

Black Hair FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.