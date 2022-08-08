MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, who Marshals said could be in local hotels around the Beltline.

Brandi Dawn HICKERSON is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violation of her supervised release conditions. HICKERSON was convicted in 2017 in the U.S. District Court for Mobile on the charge of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Following her sentence with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, HICKERSON was placed on supervised release where she has already been revoke twice. This violation is for similar criminal conduct. She has a lengthy history that included aiding and abetting an escape as well eluding. Brandi HICKERSON is believed to be moving around local hotels specifically in the area of the Beltline. BIO Brandi Dawn Hickerson AKA – Brandi Whitfield Age – 42 5’4″ 165 lbs From the South Alabama Warrants Squad, United States Marshals Service

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.