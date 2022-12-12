MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Anthony Sykes, who Marshals said could be in the RV Taylor area.

Anthony Sykes was convicted of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm in the United States District Court and was sentenced to 63 months of custody. Sykes was placed on three years of supervised release under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office in Mobile. On August 21, 2022, the District Court for the Southern District of Alabama issued a warrant for Sykes alleging he violated his release conditions. Sykes has previously been charged with Possession of Marijuana multiple times, Domestic Violence, Altering the Identification of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of Cocaine. Sykes is known to frequent the RV Taylor area in Mobile and is believed to currently be involved in gang activities as a member of the 1600 Ravens. Sykes should be considered armed and potentially dangerous. BIO: Anthony Fitzgerald Sykes 5’9″ 185 lbs Brown Eyes Black hair with long braids and a receding hairline FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.