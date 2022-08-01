MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Cameron Montgomery, who Marshals said could be in the Azalea Road area.

Anthony Carter is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violating the terms of his supervised release conditions. Carter was convicted on weapons charges in the United States District Court in 2018. Anthony Carter is also wanted by MPD on charges of Assault 1st, Shooting into an Occupied Building and Reckless Endangerment. Carter frequents the area of Azalea Road and may be in the company of Talia Tate also known as Kay Tate. He may be driving either a White Ford Excursion but was most recently seen driving a dark green Jeep Patriot on the night of the shooting that belongs to his Aunt. Carter is considered to be armed and dangerous. BIO Anthony Jerome Carter 33 years old Black Male Brown Eyes Black Hair or bald 5’11” tall 162 lbs From the South Alabama Warrants Squad, United States Marshals Service

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.