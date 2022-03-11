MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshal deputies from the South Alabama Warrants Squad arrested a federal fugitive after a short vehicle pursuit on Monday. That fugitive had been featured on WKRG News 5, and the Marshals said that featured “developed information that led to his arrest.”

Paul Bingham, 26, was serving a 41-month sentence after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm when he escaped from the Keeton Corrections Facility in Spanish Fort. Bingham had only one month left to serve of his sentence when he escaped on Feb. 10.

Bingham avoided capture while staying primarily in the Theodore or Semmes areas near Mobile, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He had been spotted in a black Chevy Malibu with his girlfriend.