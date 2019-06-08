Roto-Rooter Plumbers

Roto-Rooter Mobile

Servicing Mobile, Baldwin and Washington County Alabama

Did you know that more people in Mobile, Baldwin and Washington Counties depend on Roto-Rooter than any other company for residential plumbing, commercial plumbing, septic tank cleaning and drain cleaning services? Homeowners and businesses across the Alabama Gulf Coast have come to trust Roto-Rooter for their plumbing, septic tank and drain cleaning needs.

About Us:

Did you know that more people in Mobile, Baldwin and Washington Counties depend on Roto-Rooter than any other company for residential plumbing, commercial plumbing, septic tank cleaning and drain cleaning services? Homeowners and businesses across the Alabama Gulf Coast have come to trust Roto-Rooter for their plumbing, septic tank and drain cleaning needs.





2001 Interstate 65 Service Rd. S.

Mobile, AL 36618

(800) 438-7686

Mobile & Washington County

(251) 479.9454



Baldwin County

(251) 621.1777



South Baldwin County

(251) 947.6999



Toll Free

(800) GET.ROTO

Residential Services

Homeowners across the Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties trust Roto-Rooter for all of their plumbing installation, repair and replacement needs.

Mobile and Washington County: (251) 479.9454

Baldwin County: (251) 621.1777

South Baldwin County: (251) 947.6999

Sewers and Drains

Kitchen drains – bathroom sink, shower and toilet drains – floor drains – downspout drains – main sewer lines… Roto-Rooter's professional service crews can handle them all. Drains of any kind will get backed up over time and begin to run slower as residue builds up on the inner walls of the pipes. A Roto-Rooter plumber / service technician will use Roto-Rooter's specialized plumbing tools to cut through the clog and remove all debris.

Faucets

Roto-Rooter's skilled plumbers can handle any faucet repair or replacement whether part of a kitchen sink, bathroom sink, bathtub, shower, wet bar, laundry room, water shut-off valves or even outdoor hose faucets. Faucets contain moving parts that break and wear out over time.

Sinks

We can repair or replace an existing sink or install a new one wherever you need it — kitchen, bathroom, laundry room or bar. We'll send a skilled Roto Rooter Plumber as quickly as possible. How to turn off the water supply if your faucet breaks If your faucet breaks, don't panic! Look beneath the sink for the water shut-off valves. You'll see a cold water shut-off valve and a hot water shut-off valve. They're usually chrome with a small oval valve handle. Turn the handles clockwise until the water stops. If it won't budge, use a pair of pliers to slowly turn the knob back and forth until the faucet loosens. If the valve spins freely and won't turn the inner seat, tighten the set screw on the face and try again. Once the valve is moving, turn off the water and call Roto Rooter.

Toilets

If you have a problem toilet that always seems to clog, run (leak), lack flushing power or if you need any sort of toilet repair or replacement, Roto-Rooter's licensed plumbing specialists can solve the problem.

Clogs

If a toilet requires plunging on a regular basis, there is probably an obstruction in the trap or further down the drainpipe. It may even be a symptom of a bigger problem farther down the sewer line. We can fix it regardless of the cause.

Running Toilets

If you hear water running in the tank for extended periods, your toilet is leaking. It could waste up to 200 gallons of water daily! Stop jiggling the handle and call Roto-Rooter!

Toilet Replacement

If your toilet was manufactured before 1994, it is probably costing you a fortune in water. A Roto-Rooter plumber can install an efficient new toilet that will conserve water and save you money month after month.

Showers & Tubs

Today's bathrooms feature an array of shower and tub designs. Roto-Rooter's licensed plumbing specialists are masters of all shower repairs, bathtub drain repairs, water pressure issues and even installations/replacements. We are the experts to call for all bathroom plumbing solutions.

Waterlines

When supply pipes leak, freeze or burst call Roto-Rooter. Your water supply pipes may have problems that limit water pressure, impacting everything from the quality of your shower to the reach of your lawn sprinkler. When Roto-Rooter makes a service call, we'll address the plumbing problem you called us about and diagnose any other potential plumbing problems. You'll get the information and options necessary to prevent future problems and costly repairs.

Sewer Lines

Roto-Rooter specializes in replacing sanitary sewer lines on private property. Roto-Rooter will replace your sewer line from your house to the sewer main or just repair a broken section if needed. We will also abandon old septic systems and connect you to the sewer main. Roto-Rooter gives a 5 year warranty on all sewers that we replace or install.

Pipe Work

Regardless of the type of pipe your home utilizes, Roto-Rooter's professional plumbers can service them from eliminating clogs to replacement & repair. Copper – PEX tubing – PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) – Orangeburg/fiber conduit – Cast Iron – Lead – Galvanized steel

Garbage Disposals / Disposers

Roto-Rooter will repair or replace broken garbage disposals and get your sink back to normal in no time.





Common Disposal Problem: Garbage disposal hums but won't operate properly.



Solution: Press the reset button located on the bottom of the disposal. If this doesn't work, turn off the power switch and shine a flashlight into the drain. Look for a foreign object such as a coin, plastic bread tie or staple. Remove the item with pliers or a grasping tool. It is dangerous to put your hand inside a disposal. Your disposal may have a hex key jam clearing tool. Look for it under the sink or taped to the disposal. Check for a slot at the bottom of the disposal where the tool can be inserted and turned back and forth to clear the jam.

Dishwashers

Roto-Rooter professionally installs and replaces all dishwasher brands to provide you with years of trouble-free service. We also unclog drains that may be causing your dishwasher to back up. Roto-Rooter's licensed plumbing specialists also install refrigerator water lines to keep ice makers and drinking stations supplied with clean, fresh water. Dishwashers and water lines are some of our most often requested kitchen plumbing jobs.

Water Heaters

Whether it's a conventional gas or electric water heater or a newer tankless (on- demand) water heater, we can help. You may purchase a water heater through us or pick up one from the supplier of your choice and hire a Roto-Rooter plumber to install it.

Septic Tanks

Roto-Rooter is an Environmentally Responsible Company. A Roto-Rooter plumbing services team can also repair or replace damaged septic tanks and drainage field pipes to get your septic system back in peak operating condition. We have full excavation capabilities to handle jobs of every size.

Pipe Bursting

Roto-Rooter has the technology to replace sewer pipes without digging up the whole line. If there is a situation where there is a big tree, a parking lot or a garage in the way we can statically pull a new sewer line into place. This is most commonly done on four and six inch pipes.

Pipe Lining

Roto-Rooter uses a subcontractor that has the technology to put a pipe inside of a pipe. This process called CIPP (Cured In Place Pipe) uses epoxy resins applied to a fiberglass sock which is then inverted into the host pipe. The liner takes approximately four hours to cure and the end product is a new pipe inside of an old pipe. This technology is most commonly used on pipes from four to forty-eight inches in diameter.

Commercial Services

Roto-Rooter Plumbers provide complete commercial plumbing repair, septic tank maintenance and sewer and drain services to large and small businesses across the Mobile, Washington and Baldwin counties. Our network of 48 company-owned branch offices, over 60 contractor territories and 500 independent franchise operations has you covered! Our skilled commercial plumbers can handle your plumbing problems, from dripping faucets to pipe replacement. Since Roto-Rooter Plumbers operate nationally, we can tailor a program to meet all of your commercial plumbing and drain cleaning needs in one location or in multiple markets.



Drain Cleaning

For decades, Roto-Rooter Plumbers have specialized in the use of cables and blades as drain cleaning equipment. Cables and blades are most commonly used on pipes from one and one half inch to six inch in diameter. Cables and blades are most effective on softer debris in pipes such as roots, grease and debris accumulations.

Large Diameter Pipe and Sewer Jetting

Roto-Rooter Plumbers are capable of clearing any storm drain or sanitary sewer line regardless of size or type. Roto-Rooter utilizes high-velocity sewer jetting with pressures up to 4000 PSI and volumes up to 100 GPM. This technology is most commonly used to remove sand, debris, grease and scale from these pipe lines.

Video Camera Pipe Inspections & Underground Leak and Line Detection

Our state-of-the-art remote video cameras allow us to inspect old and new plumbing pipes for issues such as infiltration, deterioration, joint separation, root intrusion and other problems. Several systems are available which allow us to inspect pipes from one inch to 120 inches in diameter.

Septic Tank and Grease Trap Pumping

Septic Tank Pumping

•Roto-Rooter will pump out your septic tank and haul away the waste to an approved treatment and processing facility.

•We ensure that septic tank waste is responsibly processed and poses no environmental hazards.

Grease Trap Pumping

Roto-Rooter dependably and professionally vacuums, pumps and hauls the waste from septic tanks, grease traps, catch basins and other liquid waste receptacles. We provide safe, legal disposal of the waste.

Leak Detection Services

Roto-Rooter Plumbers provide leak detection and repair services with a guaranteed same-day service. We'll help you locate the leak, suggest repair options and begin repair as soon as we have your approval. Our leak detection professionals are on call in Mobile, Washington and Baldwin counties. Our skilled plumbers can handle your water leak repairs, from dripping faucets to pipe replacement.



Call Roto-Rooter Plumbers for any leaking pipes or faucets.

Swimming Pool Leak Detection

Every swimming pool loses some water to evaporation, splash-out and backwash wastewater. So, how do you know when you have a swimming pool leak? The first thing you need to is pay attention to how much water you are adding to your swimming pool. If you are adding more than two inches of water per week to your swimming pool, you may have a swimming pool leak. Our expert plumbers can help you locate and repair swimming pool leaks, saving you money in water and pool chemicals. If you think you may have a swimming pool leak, call Roto-Rooter today.

Residential Plumbing Leak Detection

While there are sometimes obvious signs that you have a leak in your home, others are not so apparent. As a homeowner, keep an eye out for these warning signs.

•Puddles of water – If you notice unexplainable puddles of water in strange places, you may have a leaking pipe.

•Running Water – If you hear the sound of running water and you don't have any faucets on or appliances running, you may have a leak.

•Soggy Ground Patches – Do you have soggy patches on your lawn or areas of your lawn that seem to grow faster than others? You may have a leaking water line or sewer line.

•Water Bill – A sudden increase in your water bill for no apparent reason may indicate a water leak somewhere in your home.

Video Camera Pipe Inspections & Underground Leak and Line Detection

Our state-of-the-art remote video cameras allow us to inspect old and new plumbing pipes for issues such as infiltration, deterioration, joint separation, root intrusion and other problems. Several systems are available which allow us to inspect pipes from one inch to 120 inches in diameter. (Read More)

Water Damage Restoration

All it takes is a few inches of water to create a serious threat to your home or office. The harmful effects of water damage can be reduced greatly by the prompt and reliable water damage restoration services from Roto-Rooter of Mobile. Our plumbing experts are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, when you need service most, to quickly repair the problem (if applicable) and prevent further damage.

A Water Restoration Company You Can Trust

Our plumbing experts are well-trained and knowledgeable in the area of water damage restoration. Our trained professionals receive the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and perform water restoration services in compliance with standards for professional water damage restoration. Roto-Rooter’s vehicles are fully equipped with state-of-the art water extraction, drying and moisture testing equipment to handle everything including:

•Water and sewer damage cleanup

•Sanitation and deodorizing

•Drying of contents and structure

•Water Leak Repair

Residential Water Damage Repair

Living and working on the Gulf Coast, our Roto-Rooter professionals have seen the devastating effects water can have on your home and family. We understand the importance of prompt response times and being available around the clock to help get your house back to normal as quickly as possible. Roto-Rooter’s water restoration professionals will provide a free on-site evaluation and work directly with your insurance company to make the repair experience as hassle-free as possible.

While some disasters can’t be predicted, if you live in an area prone to natural disasters, or have had plumbing-related flood damage in the past, there are a few things you can do to protect your home.

•Closely monitor any areas that have had water damage in the past.

•Keep the number of your local Roto-Rooter on hand at all times! Save the number to your local Roto-Rooter plumbing expert and post it near the areas most susceptible to water damage.

•Inspect pipes, water shutoffs, appliance connections and hoses regularly for potential leaks.

•In areas prone to flood damage, install flood alarms for help with early detection and to prevent damage.

Commercial Water Damage Repair Services Commercial water problems can not only disrupt your business, but also negatively affect your customers and employees, causing a loss of revenue and profits. Water problems can occur at any time of the day or night—usually when it’s least convenient. Our Roto-Rooter water restoration teams are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to take control of your water problem and get your business back to business as quickly as possible. Whether your water emergency is big or small, the water restoration experts at Roto-Rooter Mobile can quickly assess the situation, with any type of business including:

•Property Management and Landlords

•Food service

•Retail

•Hotel and Motel

•Schools and Universities

•Healthcare

Our Water Damage Restoration crews handle all types of Water Emergencies caused by…