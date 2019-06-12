Roto Rooter Fix This House

How To With Roto Rooter

Did you know that more people in Mobile, Baldwin and Washington Counties depend on Roto-Rooter than any other company for residential plumbing, commercial plumbing, septic tank cleaning, water restoration, leak detection, and drain cleaning services? Homeowners and businesses across the Alabama Gulf Coast have come to trust Roto-Rooter for their plumbing, septic tank and drain cleaning needs.

About Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Water Cleanup:

We are Plumbing Professionals.

We know that nobody wants to call a plumber, which is why we work hard to make the process easy for you. When you call one of our plumbing professionals, you’ll be treated to best-in-class phone service from real people in and around Mobile and Baldwin Counties, who can get you the technician you need to solve your plumbing issues. All of our plumbing professionals are familiar with every major make and model of plumbing equipment, from water heaters to pressure regulators, which means we can solve your plumbing problems quickly.

with over 75 years of success.

In 1933, Samuel Blanc created a funny-looking sewer cleaning machine from a 1/6 HP Maytag washing machine motor, roller skate wheels and 3/8″ cable to turn the blades. The device used a combination of special blades or “knives” to cut tree roots out of sewer lines. No digging was required. A year later, Sam’s wife Lettie christened the prototype the “Roto-Rooter.”

Founded in 1935, Roto-Rooter is now the largest provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America.

Here in the Mobile, Washington and Baldwin County areas, Roto-Rooter provides unequaled plumbing service and repair.

We have served the Mobile area since 1962 and our goal is to continue to be the premier provider of plumbing repair and maintenance services. As always, we will continue to listen to customers and expand service offerings to meet and exceed their changing expectations.



