Alphonse Taylor won two National Championships with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The LSU Tigers are set to battle the Clemson Tigers in New Orleans for the National Championship.

Former Davidson High School star Alphonse Taylor knows a thing or two about playing in championship games, having won two titles with the Crimson Tide.

Sports Director Randy Patrick recently sat down with the offensive lineman to get his thoughts on this year’s big game.