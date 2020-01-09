Local connections to Monday’s National Championship Game

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers will face off in the National Championship Game on Monday, January 13th.
For local fans watching Monday’s big game, keep an eye out for these players representing our area:
LSU
- Cordale Flott – Freshman – Saraland High School
- Played in 13 games this year, making one start
- 15 tackles and four passes defended
- Desmond Little – Freshman – Vigor High School
- Jakori Savage – Junior – Baldwin County High School
- Started career on offensive line, but moved to defensive end during the 2018 season
- Has played in 18 games during his LSU career
- Neil Farrell Jr. – Junior – Murphy High School
- Played in 14 games (three starts) this season
- 45 tackles, three sacks and 6.5 tackles for a loss
- Justin Johnson – Junior – Spanish Fort High School
- Played six games during his LSU career
- Mason Bruns – Freshman – Choctawhatchee High School
CLEMSON
- Hunter Rayburn – Freshman – Pensacola High School
- Played in four games this season before redshirting