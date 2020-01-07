Becky Fos paints vibrant NOLA skyline piece for College Football Playoff National Championship

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Artist Becky Fos was commissioned by Coca Cola United and Dr. Pepper to paint a special interpretation of New Orleans to commemorate the unique flavor of the city for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez talked with the artist about her artwork.

This piece of artwork can be seen on billboards, at Champions Square, at bus stops, restaurants, bars, gas stations, all over the city for the big College Football Playoff National Championship between the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers.

Fos painted the New Orleans skyline with iconic scenery like the downtown area, the Superdome, St. Louis Cathedral, the Crescent City Connection Bridge, and even a streetcar.

“I’ve been so excited to be a part of this. My mantra is my art is colorful and cheery, so when people see my art, I hope it makes them smile,” she said.

Fos said, “Whenever I painted this, obviously I was commissioned by Dr Pepper and I just wanted to start with a deep bold color similar to the drink. So I painted the skyline maroon and you got the reflection of the water, and it is a big, beautiful spicy maroon!”

For more information on Becky Fos, click HERE.

