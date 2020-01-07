Skip to content
Road to the Championship
ROAR! It’s a ‘Coach O’ sushi roll! Here’s where LSU Tigers can take a big bite
Becky Fos paints vibrant NOLA skyline piece for College Football Playoff National Championship
LSU Gear for Ladies: TIGER Leggings
Trump planning to attend college football championship game
Getting it done: Clemson, LSU backs proving they belong
More Road to the Championship Headlines
National Championship preview with A.P. Steadham
President Trump headed to New Orleans for the College Football Playoff Championship Game
Delpit caps unusual season for LSU with trip to title game
Underdogs again, Clemson heading to another CFP title game
Waiting game: 15 days between CFP semifinals, championship
LSU cruises, Clemson survives for title game clash
Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win
