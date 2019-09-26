Riales Restaurant Report Card 9-26-19

Mobile, Ala. — Thanks for joining us for Riales Restaurant Report Card, I’m Bill Riales.

Today we’re focused on Mobile County and the restaurant inspection reports from the Mobile County Health Department where four restaurants scored below the passing grade of 85. I’m going to tell you more about the grading system in a second.

For today’s scores, Baudean’s Restaurant on River Road in Theodore comes in with an 82.

Catfish Junction in Saraland scored an 84 on its most recent inspection.

Kimmy’s Wings at the American Legion on Halls Mill Road scored an 83

and Papa Johns’ at 1500 Government in Mobile scored an 81.

Now, about those scores. While Mobile County and the rest of Alabama provide scores for restaurant inspections that have to be posted in the restaurant for customers to see—they are just a snapshot in time.

A score below an 85 requires a followup inspection within 60 days. In many cases, the restaurant makes whatever repairs or changes they need to make, call up the health department for a reinspection in a day or two where they pass with an improved score. However, the re-inspection might not be posted on the health department website right away where we can see the improved score.

Also, with regard to the Mobile County Health Department, they charge a fee of $25 for a copy of each restaurant inspection report—a charge News 5 believes is unreasonable for what is supposed to be a public record. So without buying the public record, we can’t tell you what the issue is with the restaurant. We’re trying to work on that issue.

Florida does not post a score for restaurants or food service—you can see last week’s report card for how foodservice providers are inspected in that state.