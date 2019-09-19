Riales Restaurant Report Card 9-19-19

Mobile, Ala. — Welcome to today’s Riales Restaurant Report Card, I’m Bill Riales and today, we’re focusing on Northwest Florida. The reason? Because trying to find food inspection reports in the state of Florida can be confusing.

That’s because there are three different agencies that perform inspections of establishments that handle food. So here is how it works.

If you want to find out how restaurants score in their inspections, that falls under the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Go the link myfloridalicense.com and scroll down for food and lodging inspections—just punch in the name of a restaurant you want to know about. https://www.myfloridalicense.com/wl11.asp?mode=1&SID=&brd=H&typ=

The Florida Agriculture Department inspects businesses like supermarkets, warehouses, and even vending machines. Just find the ‘food establishment inspection reports tab. https://fims.freshfromflorida.com/Search/SearchFoodEntity.aspx

And finally, the Florida Health Department inspects places and school cafeterias and nursing homes. http://www.floridahealth.gov/statistics-and-data/eh-tracking-and-reporting/food-hygiene.html

That’s why, if you’re trying to find restaurant inspection reports at the health department, you come up empty.

Thanks for watching and we’ll see you next week.