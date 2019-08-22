Riales’ restaurant report card 8-22-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This is our first Riales Restaurant Report Card. You can look for these reports each Thursday here on WKRG.com—and we begin in Mobile with a look at some of the low scorers in the latest round of inspections.

A grade below an 85 and requires a re-inspection within 48 hours. Dona’s Grocery on Padgett Switch Road scored a 77 on August 14th. Foosackly’s on Shelton Beach Road in Saraland scored an 81 on the 12th—Now a note about Mobile County Health Department reports—that public record from the department also comes with a price tag of $25. Why? That’s what we’d like to know. We are currently in discussions with the Mobile County Health Department about their policy of charging unreasonable prices for public records.

In Baldwin County, there were a couple of low scorers in the past two months—the Wash House restaurant in Point Clear with an 84. Lickin Good Donuts in Robertsdale squeaks by with an 85.

There were some high scorers that aced the inspections including the Spanish Fort Community Center and Publix Produce and Seafood departments in Spanish Fort all with 100.

And a couple of baker’s are looking at deficiencies in Escambia County. Cake Gallery on Garden St. was gigged for not have a certified food protection supervisor, and an employee that couldn’t answer food safety questions correctly.

And J’s Bakery on North 12th in Pensacola was cited for a stopped up sink in the prep room and unsanitary problems outside of the building.

With the links here, here, and here–you can check out the scores of any place that serves food along the Gulf Coast.