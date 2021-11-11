Shopping online on Cyber Monday is a great way to beat the crowds and chaos compared to shopping in-store on Black Friday.

What are the best Cyber Monday deals this 2021?

After Thanksgiving comes Black Friday, and after Black Friday comes Cyber Monday. It can be tough to keep up with all the different holiday shopping events, but knowing when to look out for Cyber Monday deals can save you time and money.

Once you know when Cyber Monday is, you might want to know what kinds of deals and offers to expect. Keep in mind that sales often start on Black Friday and carry through the weekend until the end of Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday is always on the Monday after Black Friday. In turn, Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving, so just remember that Cyber Monday is the Monday following Thanksgiving. In 2021, Cyber Monday falls on November 29.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday was originally invented to boost online sales on the Monday after Black Friday, encouraging people to shop online. Now that a large amount of Black Friday shopping is also done online, Cyber Monday generally bookends a whole long weekend of deals.

What deals will be available on Cyber Monday?

You can find deals on all kinds of products on Cyber Monday. This includes tech and electronics — such as phones, tablets and smart home devices — plus small appliances, kitchen gadgets, clothes, beauty products and subscription services. You can find a sale for a bit of everything, but there’s definitely a focus on tech. Although you’ll still find some offers when Cyber Monday rolls around, big-ticket electronics such as TVs and high-end laptops are often pushed on Black Friday, while smaller tech items are more commonly found discounted on the following Monday.

When it comes to specific products, however, you won’t know exactly what deals will be available until Cyber Monday is nearer. It’s a good idea to put your favorite products in your online shopping cart so you can checkout as soon as deals go live. You can also sign up to the BestReviews email newsletter to stay up to date on Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals, as well as great products and offers throughout the year.

Best Cyber Monday deals

These popular products have a good chance of being discounted based on information from previous years’ Cyber Monday deals.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple often offers significant discounts for its earbuds on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, so it’s worth looking out for deals. The AirPods Pro is a step up from the standard AirPods with their adaptive EQ and active noise cancelation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

GoPro HERO9

With the HERO10 now available, it’s likely that Cyber Monday will see a reduction in the older HERO9 model. It’s still an excellent action camera, featuring 5K video recording capabilities, 1080p live streaming and a 20MP camera for still shots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Apple iPad Air

The next iteration of the iPad Air is due out in late 2021 or early 2022, so you may see some decent discounts on the 2020 model this year. It’s an excellent mid-range tablet for anyone who needs more processing power than the basic iPad can offer but doesn’t need all the features of the iPad Pro.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE

This 5G capable phone has an impressive array of cameras, a fast processor and is a quality phone by anyone’s standards. Because the S21 is the latest model and the S22 is due in early 2022, expect a sizable Cyber Monday discount.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch

The most recent Playstation and Xbox consoles have been plagued with stock issues since their release, but the Nintendo Switch has no such problems and — as an older console — is often discounted around the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. It’s great for families and young gamers, as well as adults, with some excellent Nintendo-only titles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

JBL Clip 4

Since small tech items are often discounted on Cyber Monday, you may find a good deal on this compact Bluetooth speaker. Despite its small size, it packs a punch and offers a rich, full sound.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 is a smart home device and smart speaker with a built-in 8-inch screen for making video calls, watching shows, reading recipes and much more. While buyers often opt for the cheaper Echo devices without screens, a Cyber Monday discount will make it worth the upgrade.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 Laptop

While high-end laptops are more commonly discounted on Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals often include budget laptops. This popular model is lightweight and reliable with a powerful quad-core processor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee Maker

If you can never decide whether you prefer using coffee pods or ground coffee, this coffee maker gives you the option to use either. It lets you make single cups or carafes with a range of brew styles to choose from.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Braun MultiQuick 5 Immersion Blender

This convenient immersion blender makes easy work of almost any blending task. You can choose from a range of options, some including just the blender and others including a range of accessories, such as whisk and chopper attachments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer

A popular model, this air fryer features two independently controlled baskets, so you can cook two types of food with different temperature requirements at the same time. It crisps food effectively and has additional functions, including roasting, broiling and dehydrating, so it’s more versatile than a standard air fryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

