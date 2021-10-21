The best gifts for type D personalities

People with a type D personality are more likely to experience high levels of distress and anxiety, which may put them at a higher risk of negative health outcomes.

If you or someone that you know has trouble opening up to others, is constantly anxious, stressed or depressed and experiences social inhibition, the chances are high for possessing a type D personality. Those with this personality type will shy away from social situations, and hide negative emotions and worry that leads to depressive self talk. Because of these tendencies, according to the National Institutes of Health, people with type D personalities are more likely to show signs of anxiety. When purchasing a gift for a type D personality, consider how they process and show emotion, what they may be thinking and saying to themselves internally and the purpose of the gift. A good gift will ease worry and encourage positive social interaction.

What to consider before buying a gift for a type D personality

Emotion

Those with a type D personality process emotions differently. According to QJM: An International Journal of Medicine, This personality type struggles with vulnerability and opening up to others. They often deal with increased sadness and loneliness but do not process these thoughts to the rest of the world. Due to heightened fear of judgment, type D personalities protect themselves by keeping their emotions inside. The inability to process and share emotions in any situation can lead to other qualities such as pessimism and negative self-talk. If you are giving a person with a type D personality a gift, do not expect a grand reaction in return though they may enjoy the gift.

Purpose

A good gift for someone with a type D personality allows them to relax. Self-help books can be a great way to bring awareness of mentality. Other gifts that allow for subtle increases of social interaction and mental relaxation are also great for these people. For example, a person with a type D personality could get extended use out of a book that details someone’s personal mental health journey with depression. A gift that allows for peaceful, positive relaxation such as soothing herbal tea can also be helpful.

Self-talk

QJM: An International Journal of Medicine also specifies that those with a type D personality struggle with self talk. This consists of going in circles with themselves internally regarding negative outlooks on the way they make decisions, how they react to situations and how they communicate with others. People with this personality type find it hard to incorporate positive self talk instead of tearing themselves down after every interaction and failure. Due to traits like negative self-talk and lack of social interaction, it may be difficult to tell if a person with this personality type will like the gift that you got them through simple expression.

How much you can expect to spend on a gift for a type D personality

A good gift for a person with a type D personality could cost you anywhere from $5-$500 depending on the brand, size and purpose of the item. A small item will be cheaper than a large, specific item.

Type D personality FAQ

How do type D personalities deal with stress?

A. Type D personalities take an overwhelmed approach when dealing with stress. Due to pessimistic attitude and anxiousness, according to the National Institutes of Health, people with this personality type experience extreme negativity that contributes to stress. Instead of tackling stress, it can build and lead to sadness, irritability or depression.

How does someone with a type D personality form relationships?

A. Those who have type D personalities struggle with worry and sadness, making it hard for them to engage in frequent social activity. This can limit a person’s ability to connect with others on any level. This can make those with a type D personality can seem unapproachable and gloomy.

Best gifts for type D personalities

Apple Watch Series 6

This apple watch features a GPS and allows you to take calls and reply to texts from your wrist. It can measure your blood oxygen with a sensor and check your heart rhythm when connected to the ECG app. The display is 2.5x brighter outdoors than other series. This divide has various features and can promote social activity and efficiency for those with type D personalities.

Yogi Tea Get Well Variety Pack Sampler

This variety pack includes six Yogi herbal tea blends that are purposefully blended with traditional ingredients that help to support overall wellness of the mind and body. All teas are USDA certified organic and non-GMO. The teas are caffeine free, gluten free, vegan and contain no added sweeteners. The tea bags are compostable.

Melinda Lee Home Energy Setting Spray

This energy setting spray is equivalent to energy-clearing incense but without the smoke. It has been used to lift the positive vibrations of the room without fire. Users should spray this three times over a room after setting an intention when they are in need of a vibrational lift.

Two Piece Thumb Worry Stone Set

This four pack of healing stones is meant to ease anxiety and calm the mind. Each stone is smooth, polished and hand carved with a drop-shaped indentation in which the thumb can be moved back and forth for a comfortable feel. The stone can be carried in a pocket or purse, perfect for hand holding and can be used for a facial massage.

“The Noonday Demon: An Atlas of Depression” — by Andrew Solomon

This book examines depression in personal, cultural, and scientific terms. Solomon describes personal struggles with the illness to reveal the subtle complexity and confront the challenges of defining it. The book also details available treatments and medications and brings awareness to those facing similar demons.

Dingpai Candle Making Kit

This soy wax candle kit uses simple tools to complete candle production regardless of if you are a beginner or a professional. This kit can be used by people of any age and can be enjoyed as a quick and easy activity. The wicks are eco-friendly and the candles feature a complex design. Candle making’s calming and repetitive nature makes it a great activity to relieve stress.

Toysmith Deluxe Zen Garden

Raking this calming Zen garden is a great way for your type D friend to take a break from anxiety-inducing situations. Some people have said that it helps them get into a more meditative state. It includes a 9×9-inch wood frame full of sand, two ceramic cranes, a few polished stones and a miniature rake and broom to make patterns in the sand.

