Take your beauty routine from summer to winter

Beauty isn’t just skin deep and there’s more than one way to be beautiful.

Which beauty routine from summer to winter is best?

In the summer, the humid air can be kind to your skin. Many people stick to lighter beauty formulas during the summer because they simply don’t need much extra moisture. But when the weather cools down and the air loses moisture, your beauty routine definitely needs some tweaks to keep you looking as good as possible.

To prevent dry, scaly skin and frizzy hair, you’ll want to incorporate some beauty products that restore lost hydration into your routine. Not sure where to start? Here are some of our best tips for transitioning your beauty routine from summer to winter.

What are the best beauty routine tips for winter?

Upgrade your moisturizer

When the weather is cold and dry, moisture evaporates from your skin more quickly — which means the face moisturizer and body lotion you use in summer may not be strong enough to get the job done in winter. Keep your skin looking healthy and supple by switching to a moisturizer with a thick, cream-like consistency. This will help seal in as much moisture as possible.

If you don’t want to invest in a brand new face moisturizer for winter, try mixing a facial oil into your summer moisturizer to boost hydration. The skin on your arms, legs, elbows, and knees is especially prone to dryness in the winter, so switch from body lotion to a heavier body cream or butter, too.

Be sure to time the application of your moisturizer just right. Applying it to your skin right after you’ve washed your face or stepped out of the shower can help lock in the moisture.

Increase your exfoliation

Because your skin gets drier in the winter, it’s important to remove the dead cells that build up on the surface. Exfoliate at least three times a week (one to two times per week for sensitive skin) to smooth your skin and prevent dullness.

A great skin scrub is one of the easiest ways to exfoliate — but don’t use the same product for your face and body. The skin on your face is more delicate, so opt for a targeted facial scrub that’s gentle enough not to cause irritation. For the body, a gritty scrub with larger particles is more effective at removing flaky, dead skin on your elbows, knees, and other dry areas.

Switch to a moisturizing foundation

In the summer, you’re more likely to sweat, and your skin may be oily. At that time, a foundation with a matte, shine-free finish is usually most flattering. For the winter, though, you probably want a little extra hydration from your makeup. A moisturizing foundation can help make sure your skin looks healthy and flake-free.

If you usually apply your foundation with a brush, it’s a good idea to switch to a makeup sponge during the colder weather. The stiff bristles of a brush can actually exfoliate when you don’t want to exfoliate, drawing attention to the dry, flaky areas of your face. A sponge, on the other hand, allows you to press the foundation into your skin so you don’t irritate any dry patches.

Use cream or liquid makeup formulas

Many people use powder bronzer, blush, and highlighter to add color and dimension to the face. For summer, those formulas work well because the skin tends to be oily, and powder products help minimize shine.

In winter, though, cream and liquid makeup formulas are a better option. They hydrate the skin and provide a healthy glow that leaves you looking radiant no matter how low the temperature drops.

Cream or liquid bronzer, blush, and highlighter can be applied with clean fingers, a sponge, or a brush, but it’s best to start with a small amount and only apply more if you need additional color.

Treat your locks to a hair mask or deep conditioner

Your skin isn’t the only part of you that gets dry in the winter. Your hair is likely to get dehydrated too, which can lead to big-time frizz. If your usual conditioner isn’t doing enough to keep your hair moisturized, incorporate a hair mask or deep conditioner into your routine once or twice a week to help your locks stay smooth and shiny all winter long.

Reducing the frequency of your shampoos and your use of heated styling tools can also help your hair stay moisturized. Try to shampoo every other day at most, and flat iron or curl your hair only once or twice a week.

Don’t forget the sunscreen

It’s true that you’re probably not spending as much time outdoors in the cold weather as you do in the summer, but that’s no excuse to skip sunscreen this winter. The sun is just as strong in the winter as it is in the summer, so even limited exposure can do damage to your skin and put you at risk for skin cancer.

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen every morning before you leave the house to properly protect yourself — even if you’re only going to be outside for a few minutes.

Feeling and looking great all winter long can seem like a real challenge. But if you change a few key products in your beauty routine, as well as how you apply them, you can keep your skin and hair in great shape no matter how cold it gets.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.