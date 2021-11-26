Know an Ed Sheeran fan? They’ll love these 12 gifts

Ed Sheeran names his guitars, and has had Lloyd, Felix, Cyril, Trevor, Keith, Nigel and James the Second in his collection.

Which gift for Ed Sheeran fans is best?

Ed Sheeran burst onto the music scene over a decade ago and has only gained popularity every year since. The English singer-songwriter is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, selling more than 150 million records worldwide. His fans are a lucky bunch because there are so many cool and eclectic Ed Sheeran gifts from which to choose. While you’re “Thinking Out Loud” about what you should get, you can read this list for the “Perfect” option.

Music gifts

“=” album

This album is the fourth in Ed Sheeran’s symbol album series. It features the singles, “Bad Habits,” “Shivers” and “Overpass Graffiti.” You can display the cover art, which consists of a black equals sign on a red background with butterflies. Available in several formats like streaming, MP3, audio CD and vinyl, this album is sure to excite any fan looking for great new music.

“Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Ed Sheeran”

Parents can get an early start with introducing Ed Sheeran to their babies with this sweet collection of lullabies based on his music. The cover art features a cute take on the “÷” album with teddy bears replacing the dots above and below the line in the division symbol. Available in streaming, MP3 and audio CD versions, this album features all of the hits, including “Shape of You,” “Castle on the Hill,” “The A Team,” “Thinking Out Loud,” “Perfect” and others. Whether you want to put baby to sleep or drift off to dreamland yourself to the sounds of Ed Sheeran, this album is a sweet companion.

Guitar strap

Rock out on your guitar with this cool and comfortable Ed Sheeran guitar strap. This polyester brown strap has his “÷” album symbol, with his name written on the line in the middle. It is 2 inches wide and adjustable to 39 inches to 58 inches long, so it’s always the perfect fit. You can use it with acoustic, electric and bass guitars. It is easy to attach, and looks awesome too.

Music box

This handmade music box plays Ed Sheeran’s hit song, “Perfect,” when you turn the crank. The inside cover of the box features an etching of Ed Sheeran holding a guitar, along with his name. This sweet little music box makes the “perfect” gift to show someone how much they mean to you.

Apparel and jewelry

Divide T-shirt

Show off your love for Ed Sheeran with this black T-shirt that features his “÷” album symbol printed in what looks like paint-splattered blue, with his name written on the line in the middle. This 100% cotton shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric. Choose from men’s or women’s sizes to find the perfect fit for the “Shape of You.”

Ed Sheeran Unisex baseball cap

This simple black cap features Sheeran’s name in white print on the front. Stylish and practical, the cap lets everyone know whose songs are on repeat on your device. This cap comes in one size that should fit most adults.

Bracelet

Printed with the lyrics, “Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars,” from Ed Sheeran’s hit single, “Thinking Out Loud,” this beautiful aluminum cuff bracelet makes a thoughtful gift to show your love. With stars sprinkled around the words, this pretty piece will light up anyone’s life. Each bracelet is completely unique because the stars and words are hand-stamped.

Earrings

These handmade earrings made from plastic and stainless steel feature a cartoon version of Ed Sheeran complete with his signature shaggy hair and black glasses. The earrings have a push-back closure. Choose from studs or dangle options. The insides of your ears already love Ed’s music, so treat the outsides to these cute earrings.

Novelties

Funko Pop! Rocks Ed Sheeran

This stylized Funko POP! vinyl is just 3 ¾ inches tall, but has a whole lot of Ed Sheeran’s signature style. From his shaggy red hair, mustache and beard to his black glasses, this figure looks just like the real thing. Dressed in a gray T-shirt with a red plaid shirt over it, with gray pants, and black and red sneakers, this mini Ed takes to the stage holding a microphone with a guitar slung over his back. He wears a bracelet and is so detailed that he even has replicas of Ed’s tattoos on his arms.

Poster

This museum-quality poster is made on durable, matte paper. It features the full lyrics of “Thinking Out Loud” and would make a perfect wedding gift for couples who choose it as their first dance song or a significant other or anyone at all who loves this song.

Blanket

Keep Ed ever so near with this handmade blanket, which features a full-color, overall print of the man himself with his albums. It comes with three options: fleece, sherpa and mink. You can machine-wash it separately and tumble-dry on low. It is hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites and has all five-star reviews.

Custom wrapping paper

Wrap your gifts for Ed Sheeran fans in this custom wrapping paper featuring his face. The paper is smooth and thick, so you can easily write on it with ink and there’s less of a chance of it ripping. The roll is 6 feet long by 30 inches wide.

