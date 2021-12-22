Get a jump on your NYE resolution with these top picks

New year’s resolutions can be transformative, but only if you make realistic goals. Lofty resolutions are hard to stick to and will only make you feel bad if you slip up.

As New Year’s Eve approaches with 2022 in its wake, you might already be thinking about your New Year’s resolutions. Start your new year off right by spending some time picking out a meaningful resolution.

There’s no need to wait for January 1 to start your resolutions. Whether you want to start working on your goals now or have to make preparations, it’s never too early to start planning. Consider what resolution you want to achieve and gather any supplies you may need. This kind of planning will ensure you’re set up for success.

Choosing a meaningful new year’s resolution

Many people have New Year’s resolutions about changing their bodies. These resolutions have the potential to be unhealthy, especially if they feed into toxic ideas about appearance. That said, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to improve your fitness level or strive to eat a more balanced diet. Other meaningful resolutions can focus on a passion, whether you want to improve your artistic talents, write the screenplay you’ve always thought about or learn an instrument. You might also choose to read more or improve your wellbeing with meditation. These meaningful resolutions can enrich your life in many ways.

Sticking to your new year’s resolution

One surefire way to derail your resolution is to create an unrealistic goal. This sets you up for failure and may make you give up altogether. For example, if you make a resolution to read every day and you don’t get around to it on a busy workday, you might feel like you’ve broken your resolution and give up on it. Instead, you could resolve to read at least one book a month, which gives you more flexibility to read on days when you have the time to do so.

It also helps to pick New Year’s resolutions that you actually care about. Don’t choose a resolution just because it’s something you think you should do. Find one you really want to work towards, so you’re more likely to stick with it throughout the year.

Top picks to help you with your new year’s resolution

642 Things to Write About

Want to write more in the new year but aren’t sure where to start? This journal contains 642 writing prompts, plus space to write. You might want another blank notebook or journal to expand on ideas that particularly inspire you. It’s great for anyone new to writing and for more experienced writers who want to cultivate a regular writing practice.

Sold by Amazon

Isa Does It: Amazingly Easy, Wildly Delicious Vegan Recipes for Every Day of the Week

If your resolution is to eat more vegetables, go vegan or eat plant-based meals throughout the week, this recipe book will help you out. Penned by one of the world’s premier vegan cookbook authors, this book contains 150 recipes. You can cook up most of these meals in 30 minutes or less. With a mixture of inventive flavor combinations and vegan versions of old favorites, there’s something for everyone.

Sold by Amazon

Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe

Want to improve your fitness by taking up running or want to start running more regularly? A decent pair of running shoes will reduce the risk of pain or injury. These running shoes are a bit expensive, but they provide all the support and cushioning you need. You can choose from a wide range of colors too.

Sold by Amazon

Practicing Mindfulness by Matthew Sockolov

Mindfulness meditation might have started as an ancient practice, but it still has a place in the modern world. In fact, regular meditation can reduce stress and enhance well-being, making it an excellent resolution for the year ahead. This book contains 75 meditations listed in a step-by-step format, so you can easily read about them before giving them a try. This is a great choice for people who find guided meditations distracting but still want a framework for meditation.

Sold by Amazon

Paint This Book!: Watercolor for the Artistically Undiscovered

If you have a New Year’s resolution to be more creative, this is an excellent choice. This book comes with a simple set of watercolors and contains prompts and instructions on technique. You can paint directly in the book, so you don’t even need to purchase additional watercolor paper.

Sold by Amazon

Greatest Works of Jane Austen

If your resolution is to read more, why not start this selection of literary classics? This hardback volume contains “Emma,” “Pride and Prejudice,” “Sense and Sensibility,” and “Northanger Abbey.” Even though Jane Austen penned these books more than 200 years ago, the enduring themes of love and obligation make them popular today.

Sold by Amazon

