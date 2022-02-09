BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which Vital Proteins supplements are best?

Everyone has a different reason for investing in supplements. Some people are looking for convenient ways to add more protein to their diets, while others want to boost their daily nutrient intake. Vital Proteins supplements, which have skyrocketed in popularity, offer several collagen-infused products that cover a broad range of health and wellness needs.

Besides a well-received protein powder assortment, Vital Proteins offers a variety of other formulas ranging from creamers to protein bars to gummies. The brand has something for everyone, including unique flavors that appeal to even the pickiest palates.

What you need to know about Vital Proteins supplements

What is Vital Proteins?

Vital Proteins is a health supplement company founded in 2013 by Kurt Seidensticker, an avid runner who began experiencing significant knee discomfort that hindered progress. After deep-diving into the root cause of pain, he discovered that collagen was key to improving not only joint health but total-body wellness. From that point on, Siedensticker was committed to bringing high-quality, collagen supplements to other individuals focused on health and wellness.

What does collagen do for the body?

Collagen is a protein that is found throughout the body, and it’s often referred to as the body’s “scaffolding” that holds together skin, hair, nails, bones, ligaments, tendons, teeth and connective tissues.

Collagen production decreases with aging and often manifests as joint discomfort, fine lines and fragile hair and nails. However, recent studies at the National Institute of Health show that collagen supplements may offset decreased collagen production by boosting skin elasticity and hydration. Other studies indicate that collagen supplements may also contribute to improved joint health and general well-being.

Can I take collagen supplements?

Collagen supplements are safe for most adults. With that said, speak to your doctor first before adding them to your diet. Vital Proteins also recommends that breastfeeding and expecting mothers, in particular, should consult with health care professionals before taking collagen supplements.

What types of supplements does Vital Proteins offer?

Protein powders make up the bulk of Vital Proteins’ product line. Each variety is sourced from different animals or plants, ranging from Japanese matcha green tea powder to wild-caught fish.

Vital Proteins also capsules targeting specific concerns, such as hair or cartilage health. The brand’s newest additions include gummies, bars, coffee roasters, creamers, waters and shots.

How much are Vital Proteins supplements?

Vital Proteins powders cost $20-$45, while most capsules and gummies cost $13-$40. Other products, including protein bar packs and collagen shot boxes, fall in the $25-$45 range.

Top 5 Vital Proteins supplements

Vital Proteins Chocolate Performance Protein Powder

The formula delivers a whopping 25 grams of protein and 10 grams of collagen per serving, which is only 130 calories. The lactose-free powder is lauded as an anytime protein that can be taken before or after workouts.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Vital Proteins Blueberry Sleep Gummies

These nighttime gummies have melatonin, L-theanine and B6 to help you unwind at night and enjoy a more restful sleep. The gentle formula, suitable for sensitive stomachs, is made without soy, dairy, gluten or artificial dyes.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Vital Proteins Mocha Collagen Creamer

Popular among coffee and tea drinks, this mocha-flavored powder is a nutrient-dense alternative to creamers. It offers 10 grams of protein per serving, and it only contains 1 gram of sugar. The powder blends easily in hot or cold beverages.

Sold by iHerb

Vital Proteins Unflavored Collagen Peptides

Unflavored supplements, like this one, are easy to add to almost any recipe. It’s sourced only from grass- and pasture-fed cows, and it’s suitable for most dietary lifestyles because it’s Paleo-friendly, Whole30-approved and gluten-free.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Vital Proteins Lavender Lemon Beauty Collagen

Not only does this formula contain 15 grams of collagen, it’s infused with hyaluronic acid to boost skin, hair and nail health. It has a light, herbal flavor that adds a nice kick to water, smoothies and other beverages.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews.