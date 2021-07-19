The best motion sickness relief for kids

If you are concerned about bringing liquid motion sickness relievers on a plane trip, consider packing tablets, candy or wristband types.

Which motion sickness relief is best for kids?

If you think that traveling with a child who frequently suffers from motion sickness is rough, imagine what it is like for them. Motion sickness doesn’t just end when you get out of a car. The symptoms could last most of the day, or they could even be nonstop if you’re on a cruise.

It is essential, then, to be prepared with some form of motion sickness relief for your child whenever you travel. Our favorite is Dramamine Motion Sickness Relief for Kids, which is safe, effective, and easy to administer. If you’d like to learn more about the various types of motion sickness relief available for kids, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing motion sickness relief for kids

Forms

Tablets: Chewable or quick-dissolve tablets are the most popular form of administering motion sickness relief to kids. Tablets are fast-acting, easily transportable, and can be used anywhere.

Liquids: Liquid is another fast-acting alternative. It often comes in pre-measured cups to make administration effortless. One drawback to this type of motion sickness relief, however, is it might be tough for your child to keep a liquid down when he or she is already feeling nauseous.

Candies: Some children will put up a fight if they hear the word “medicine.” For those kids, motion sickness relief can be disguised as something a little more fun like a lollipop or lozenges. Be sure to read the ingredients as these products may contain more sugar or artificial sweeteners.

Acupressure bands: If you’d prefer to take a drug-free approach, an acupressure band might be the best option for your child. These devices are worn like athletic wristbands. They feature sewn-in knobs, which help combat motion sickness symptoms via strategically positioned administration of pressure. To make them even more appealing, acupressure bands are reusable.

Aromatherapy devices: Another drug-free option is to employ an aromatherapy device. These diffusers deploy smells, such as mint, lavender, and eucalyptus, that can help manage motion sickness symptoms. These devices might not be the best option on a plane or cruise where the aroma may upset other passengers.

Flavors

The active ingredients used in motion sickness relievers may be less than desirable to some children. To help mask the medicinal taste, many products for children are flavored so they are more palatable. Besides looking for a flavor that your child enjoys, check to see what else is in the product so you are not accidentally giving them unwanted sugar, corn syrup, or artificial dyes.

How much you can expect to spend on motion sickness relief for kids

Most travel-size motion sickness relievers for kids will cost less than $6. If you’d like a larger supply, you will need to spend closer to $10. For the products with the highest concentration of active ingredients, however, you may need to spend between $10-$15.

Motion sickness relief for kids FAQ

Q. Are there any safety concerns I need to be aware of with motion sickness relievers for kids?

A. Before administering any motion sickness relievers to your child, thoroughly read the ingredients list to be sure there is nothing in the formula that your child is sensitive to or cannot take. Also, before administering any new medications to your child, be sure to talk with your pharmacist or doctor to learn about possible drug interactions.

Q. My child is picky when it comes to tasting anything new. What can I do?

A. Search for a flavor that your child enjoys. If you cannot find one that he or she will readily consume, consider a motion sickness reliever that doesn’t need to be taken orally.

Motion sickness relief for kids we recommend

Best of the best

Dramamine Motion Sickness Relief for Kids

Our take: A brand-name product with a proven track record of effectiveness in combating all the symptoms of motion sickness.

What we like: Dramamine for Kids is specially formulated to relieve nausea, dizziness, and vomiting in children ranging from two to 12 years old. The tablets are easy to chew and feature grape flavoring.

What we dislike: This product may make some children drowsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Sea-Band’s Wristband for Motion Sickness

Our take: A drug-free option that relies on using acupressure to battle motion sickness.

What we like: Sea-Band wristbands work without causing drowsiness. Additionally, they are effective within two to five minutes and can be worn by children three and up.

What we dislike: These wristbands are not adjustable. Once your child is older than 6 or 7, he or she may need the larger-sized band.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hyland’s Motion Sickness, Nausea Relief Tablets (50 Count)

Our take: These affordable tablets offer a homeopathic drug-free alternative to relieving motion sickness symptoms.

What we like: After being placed under your child’s tongue, Hyland’s quick-dissolving tablets begin to work almost immediately. These tablets are gentle enough to be taken with most prescriptions and OTC medications. (Note: always check for potential interactions with your pharmacist or doctor.)

What we dislike: The level of effectiveness can vary greatly from individual to individual.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

