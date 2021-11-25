The best high-end heated travel blanket

High-end heated travel blankets can help warm you up, whether you’re taking a road trip, commuting to and from work or traveling by plane, train or bus.

Which high-end heated travel blankets are best?

Long commutes and road trips can be very drafty and chilly, especially in the winter in colder climates. But high-end heated travel blankets can help warm you up, whether you’re taking a road trip, commuting to and from work or traveling by plane or train. The Zone Tech Sherpa Fleece Travel Blanket is a first-class, high-end heated travel blanket.

What to know before you buy a high-end heated travel blanket

Consider the material

Fleece is the most common and popular material for high-end heated travel blankets, but there are a few different kinds of fleece out there, including water-resistant polyester fleece and thick polar fleece. Both of these types of fleece provide comfortable and soft surfaces to keep you as warm as possible.

Think about the power source

Make sure your vehicle has a standard 12-volt socket before you purchase a high-end heated travel blanket that works with a 12-volt socket.

Find the right size for you

It’s crucial to find the right size for you when it comes to a high-end heated travel blanket. Some blankets are too small to wrap around you and keep you cozy and warm, while other heated travel blankets might be too big for your vehicle or your seat in a plane or on a bus.

What to look for in a quality high-end heated travel blanket

Cord length

It’s important to find a high-end heated travel blanket with a longer cord if you can, so anyone can use the blanket in the car, no matter where they’re sitting. Most cords are 5-8 feet long.

Temperature settings

High-end heated travel blankets usually don’t give you the ability to choose your own temperature. However, some of these blankets have a variable settings option, so you can choose either low or high temperatures.

Timer

Some high-end heated travel blankets come with a timer feature, which enables you to choose when the heated blanket shuts off.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end heated travel blanket

High-end heated travel blankets range in price and are available for $30-$40, depending on the features and quality. You can find plenty of bigger high-end travel blankets with extra features like timers, auto shutoff and temperature controls, as well as longer cords.

High-end heated travel blanket FAQ

What exactly is polar fleece?

A. High-end heated travel blankets are typically made from fleece, which is a knit material that comes with one side that the manufacturer brushes out for a softer and fluffier feel. Fleece comes in a range of types, and one of the most common kinds of fleece is known as polar fleece. Polar fleece is usually thicker and warmer than regular fleece and used mainly in blankets and winter jackets.

How should you clean high-end heated travel blankets?

A. Some people think high-end heated travel blankets are not machine washable, since there is wiring inside, but that’s not always the case. Some companies suggest washing the high-end heated travel blanket by hand, and other brands say you can wash the heated travel blankets in a machine.

If your high-end heated travel blanket is in fact machine washable, then you need to first take out any controllers or cords. Then soak your heated travel blanket in soapy, cold water for about 15 minutes to loosen up the dirt and debris. After you soak the heated travel blanket in cold water, you can run the blanket through your machine with colder water on a gentle or delicate cycle. Allow the machine to spin at the end of the cycle.

You should then dry the high-end heated travel blanket by either tumble drying the blanket on low or stretching it over a frame or clothesline to air-dry the blanket. Before you plug in the blanket and use it next, ensure it’s completely dry.

What’s the best high-end heated travel blanket to buy?

Top high-end heated travel blanket

Zone Tech Sherpa Fleece Travel Blanket

What you need to know: This ultra soft Sherpa fleece travel blanket from Zone Tech is excellent for cold conditions.

What you’ll love: This Zone Tech heated travel blanket features water-resistant polyester on one side and fluffy soft fleece and Sherpa material on the other side. The blanket is also thick enough when folded, so you can also use it as a travel pillow.

What you should consider: This high-end heated travel blanket is not quite warm enough for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end heated travel blanket for the money

Car Cozy 12-Volt Heated Travel Blanket

What you need to know: This fleece heated travel blanket from Car Cozy provides optimal comfort while you’re traveling by plugging it into a 12-volt power outlet.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive high-end heated travel blanket is composed of soft polyester fleece and is perfect for tailgating, RVs and road trips. The blanket also comes with an automatic timed shutoff so you don’t overheat.

What you should consider: This blanket doesn’t get extremely hot, which is a disadvantage for many people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

RoadPro 12-Volt Heated Travel Blanket

What you need to know: The simple design of this travel-ready heated blanket from RoadPro will keep you warm while you’re in the car.

What you’ll love: This RoadPro heated travel blanket is made of warm polar fleece material, it has an LED light that alerts you when it’s drawing power and it features an 8-foot power cord. The long power cord means you can use it in the most convenient place in your vehicle.

What you should consider: This heated travel blanket doesn’t generate as much heat as some people may like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.